The yellow school bus rear-ended a car, struck a pillar and then veered into the Maryland Transit Administration bus, ripping off much of its driver's side, police spokesman T.J. Smith said at a news conference.

"It literally looks like a bomb exploded in the bus, and it's catastrophic damage," he said at the crash scene in southwest Baltimore.

The cause is under investigation. The National Transportation Safety Board said it was sending an investigative team to Baltimore.

Five people aboard the commuter bus, as well as the school bus driver, were killed. School busseats had to be cut out to reach victims, and the death toll could rise as the wreckage is searched, Smith said.

Ten people, including the car's driver and a school bus aide, were taken to hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to critical, he said.

Dr Deborah Stein, of the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, said four women aged from the mid-20s to mid-40s and a man were taken there.

One was in critical condition, one was in serious condition and the rest were in fair and stable condition, she told a news conference. Authorities had no immediate word on where the other injured people were taken.

The Baltimore City Public Schools said the bus was contracted from AA Affordable Transportation of Baltimore. It was used to transport 18 elementary school students who need specialized services, such as homeless children or non-English speakers, it said in a statement.

Smith said the school bus was on its way to pick up a student with the driver and the aide aboard. Thirteen people were on the transit bus.

Police said there were no signs of skid marks and the accident scene extended over several hundred yards.