    3 killed when truck hits Halloween hayride in Miss.

    By Reuters Media Today at 10:39 a.m.

    Two children and an adult were killed and seven people injured on Monday, Oct. 31, when a truck hit the Halloween hayride carrying them in a small Mississippi town, NBC news reported.

    A truck rear-ended the hayride trailer at about 7 p.m. on U.S. Highway 80 in Chunky, a town of about 400 people in eastern Mississippi, officials told NBC news.

    The injured people were taken to hospitals in Jackson and Meridian, Andy West, a highway patrol spokesman, told NBC affiliate WLBT.

