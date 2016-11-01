Moorhead resident reportedly interrupts burglary

According to information provided by police Lt. Tory Jacobson:

The incident happened about 5:13 a.m. in the 3200 block of 12th St. S.

A resident of the home woke up and noticed that items in the home were missing. Upon investigating, the resident spotted an intruder near an open patio door and gave chase.

The resident stopped the chase, after the suspect threatened him, stating he had a gun.

Jacobson said the suspect was described as a black male about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and about 180 pounds.