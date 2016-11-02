Wayne Nance’s story starts far before his death in September 1968, though. Growing up, Nance was a local boy, well known to the residents of Missoula, Montana. A community that was horrified to learn that Nance, the young man who grew up right in front of their eyes, was in all likelihood a ruthless serial murderer.

Law enforcement subsequently linked Nance to at least five murders in the 1970s and 80s—including the double homicide of Michael and Teresa Shook, during which the killer attempted to burn down their house and almost killed their four small children.

Though the system never had the chance to convict Nance of any crime, in the eyes of the residents of Missoula, Montana: Justice had been served. John Coston’s gripping true crime account, To Kill and Kill Again, takes readers through Nance’s suspected crimes and the hunt for serial killer.