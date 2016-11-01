Missing canoeist’s body found in Leech Lake

The man has been identified as Kenneth Gale, 66, of Federal Dam, according to Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of the overturned canoe on the east side of Leech Lake in the Sugar Point area at 6:49 p.m. Oct. 25, according to a news release.

Search efforts started immediately by various agencies, including the Federal Dam Fire Department, Itasca County, Leech Lake Tribal Police, Leech Lake DNR, Minnesota DNR Conservation Officers, Lakes Area Dive Team, Minnesota State Patrol, Central Lakes Search and Rescue, Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe and several individuals.