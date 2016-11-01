Gas prices fall below $2 in Fargo, much lower than statewide

On Tuesday, many stations in North Dakota's most populous city were selling regular gas for $1.99 per gallon, with some offering the commodity for as low as $1.93, according to GasBuddy.com.

West Fargo had similar averages.

Parts of the Red River Valley and northwest Minnesota, including Thief River Falls, were selling gas for an average between $1.99 and $2.20. The Minnesota average lingers around $2.09 per gallon for regular gas, according to AAA.

Grand Forks gas prices remain low compared with the rest of North Dakota, which averaged $2.25 per gallon Tuesday, according to AAA. The Grand Forks average price was $2.15.

Devils Lake average gas prices for Tuesday were $2.19 per gallon, according to AAA. Bismarck stations were selling gas for an average of $2.32 per gallon, Jamestown for $2.22, Minot for $2.30, Dickinson at $2.37 and Williston for $2.43

Gas prices across the nation have, for the most part, stayed steady since August after climbing from February's numbers, which saw national averages near $1.70 per gallon. Tuesday's national average for regular gas was $2.21 per gallon, a slight decrease from a month ago but slightly up from last year at this time.

Though oil prices have fluctuated over the past year, they were on par with prices at this time last year, with the New York Mercantile stating oil was $46.48 a barrel as of 1 p.m. Tuesday.

"Drivers may continue to see prices wobble up and down as traders speculate on the possibility of OPEC countries developing an output agreement over the next month," AAA analysts said in a Monday report. "Additionally, planned and unplanned refinery maintenance continues across the United States and may result in regional fluctuations in gas prices."

North Dakota gas prices tend to be higher than the national average, but they weren't the highest. Hawaii had the highest ticket price for gas with an average of $2.91. California trailed in second with an average of $2.79. Missouri had the lowest average price at $1.98.

The national average record high for gas was set July 17, 2008 at $4.11 per gallon. North Dakota set its record May 22, 2013, when it was selling gas for an average of $4.24. Minnesota's average high was $4.28 on May 20, 2013.