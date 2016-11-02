4 Luv of Dog Rescue benefit Nov. 5
FARGO — 4 Luv of Dog Rescue is hosting its 8th annual Silent Auction and Social from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Fargo Holiday Inn, 3803 13th Ave. S.
The event will feature hundreds of auction items, a 50/50 cash raffle, a quilt raffle, light appetizers, a cash bar and music from DJ B-Rock from Renegade Sound and Light. Entry to the family friendly, casual event is a free-will donation.
4 Luv of Dog Rescue is a nonprofit organization with federal 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status that receives no government funding. For more information, visit 4luvofdog.org.