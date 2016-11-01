Longtime Rep. Paul Marquart, DFL-Dilworth, calls this the worst campaign climate he's seen. "It's all false or misleading or distorted, every single bit of it," he said. "The ads are all negative."

His Republican opponent in the District 4B House race, Becker County Commissioner Ben Grimsley of Detroit Lakes, said the independent ads he has seen in his race seem to be mostly based on the issues.

"I don't believe this race has scraped the bottom," he said. "I have received less feedback than I would have expected."

Three PACs have spent a total of $145,726 attacking Marquart, according to campaign finance records filed with the state Monday, Oct. 31. Grimsley has been aided by PACs, but not attacked.

In the District 4B race, independent expenditures by outside groups not directly coordinating with candidates totaled $217,451, which is nearly five times as much as was spent by the candidates' campaigns. Some of the money was spent helping candidates, but most was spent on the attack.

In the District 4 Senate race, independent expenditures totaled $252,321, more than two-and-a-half times as much as spent by the candidates' campaigns.

Outside groups have largely ignored the District 4A House race featuring incumbent Ben Lien, DFL-Moorhead, and Republican challenger Jordan Idso of Moorhead. Independent expenditures totaled just $1,169. The candidates spent $17,586.

Falsehoods

"If the outside groups decide not to get involved, it's a much quieter, nicer race," said Sen. Kent Eken, DFL-Twin Valley. "The outside groups are nasty, negative and don't have a lot of respect for the truth."

"I agree completely," said Ada City Administrator James Leiman, Eken's Republican challenger in the District 4 Senate race. "Frankly it's bothered me that there's been so much negativity on both sides."

He said that 99 percent of attack ads funded by outside groups, including the DFL state party that attacks him and the Freedom Club that attacks Eken, are just plain false.

In fact, attack ads accused both Leiman and Eken of trying to raise lawmakers' salaries.

One ad claims that Eken tried to raise salaries by 35 percent, but the senator said there was no increase because he succeeded in removing the measure from the larger bill in conference committee.

Instead, DFL leaders agreed to support his constitutional amendment, now on the ballot, to have an independent commission set lawmaker salaries.

Leiman said he opposes the amendment and that's probably why he was accused of wanting to increase salaries. But, he said, he wants to cut salaries to just the amount needed to live on during the session and not leave it to a commission.

Attack ads sometimes go beyond misleading and cross the line into smearing, Leiman said. He provided The Forum with a recording of one ad with a narrator with what sounds like a "Jersey" accent. It ends like this: "Vote for 'Jersey James Leiman'? Fugget about it!"

Leiman grew up in New Jersey, spent his military career mostly overseas, and moved to Ada in April to take a new job.

"I don't get to choose where I was born, but I do get to choose where I raise my family and do what's best for my neighbors," he said.

Funding attacks

The races in Districts 4 and 4B are among four in northwest and west-central Minnesota where independent expenditures have surpassed $200,000 this election season. The others are in Districts 2 and 12A.

In the District 2 Senate race pitting incumbent Democrat Rod Skoe, DFL-Clearbrook, against Republican Paul Utke, Park Rapids, outside groups spent $453,210. That's five times as much as spent by the candidates' campaigns.

In the District 12A House race, pitting incumbent Republican Jeff Backer, Browns Valley, against Democrat Jay McNamar, Elbow Lake, outside groups spent $364,585. That's nearly four times as much as spent by the candidates' campaigns.

The top players in the region are the DFL State Central Committee, the Freedom Club State PAC and the Minnesota Jobs Coalition PAC.

The DFL state committee has spent $52,824 attacking Leiman, though more than half of its spending here is actually to support party candidates not attacking.

The Jobs Coalition has spent $123,964 attacking Marquart, more than on any other state candidate. The group spends all of its money here on attack.

The Freedom Club has spent $183,648 attacking Eken, who is also its top target in the state. The group spends nearly all of its money here on attack.

Eken said this is the fourth time he has been targeted by outside groups in seven races.

"I'm not sure exactly why, but I have been pretty vocal about shutting down some tax loopholes that wealthy people have enjoyed," he said. "They should be treated like working people."

Marquart said he wonders if the negative ads in this election year are influenced by the low tone set by the national presidential campaign. It could be there's more money floating around in Minnesota because there are few major state races on the ballot, he said, or maybe it's just that the PACs believe that going negative works.

Leiman said he's frustrated because he thinks people do get influenced by false attack ads and wished that elections were just based on policy discussions.

He said he's not sure how to rein in the outside attack ads, but maybe candidates could just pledge to disavow them when they occur.