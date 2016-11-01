East Grand Forks to honor flood of 1997 'Angel'

East Grand Forks City Council members at their regular Tuesday meeting affirmed approval to rename a section of Fourth Street in East Grand Forks to memorialize Joan Kroc, who donated $15 million to assist flood victims on both sides of the river that divides Minnesota and North Dakota.

As a caveat to her gift, Kroc wished both to remain anonymous and for her money to be distributed directly to flood victims. Families who qualified for aid received checks for $2,000.

Before Kroc's identity as the donor was revealed, former Grand Forks Mayor Pat Owens referred to her simply as "the Angel."

Kroc died in 2003 at the age of 75.

The measure to publicly honor her gift with a memorial road—which would stretch along the Red River State Recreation Area to connect downtown on one end to Gateway Drive and the Kennedy Bridge on the other—passed nearly unanimously.

Council member Craig Vetter provided the sole dissenting vote, arguing that the recognition would go against Kroc's wishes of anonymity.

East Grand Forks Mayor Lynn Stauss disagreed and made a statement of support for the measure, saying he didn't think Kroc was opposed to being recognized further after being initially identified as the donor.

After the meeting, Vetter said he had expected the measure to pass and for himself to make the lone vote against it. Still, given the measures Kroc took to make her donation anonymous, Vetter said he just "didn't think I could vote for it."

"It is what it is," he said. "The other part of me thinks those of us who lost a lot through the flood, it's like the scab gets healed and someone wants to pick at it again. Now every time we drive by there we'll see her name and be reminded of it again."