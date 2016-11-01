At the Sanctuary Events Center on Tuesday night, Breuler was one of six volunteer hosts for the fall FM Welcome Party, a biannual event put on by the Greater Fargo Moorhead Economic Development Corp.

There were more than 100 guests at the welcome event party where newcomers had a chance to meet other transplants and a few locals looking to help those in their transition.

"We thought about having the party to make people feel more welcome when they come to the community," said Lisa Gulland-Nelson, vice president of marketing and public relations for the EDC.

Gulland-Nelson said the corporation's main mission is to create jobs, "and in doing that one of the biggest challenges we hear from companies is workforce, and along with that retention becomes a challenge."

Connections can lead to retention.

Breuler moved to Fargo last July after her husband, Paul, was offered a job with Microsoft. She said it was a bit "strange" transitioning to the new city on her own while Paul was in training. So she started looking online for events to attend, like 1 Million Cups and FM Welcome Parties. Little did she know a year later she would be working for Emerging Prairie and helping newcomers make connections in the community.

On Tuesday night, Breuler did just that when she met John Bello, who moved to Fargo from London eight months ago to work for Microsoft. Instantly, Breuler introduced Bello to her husband.

"The downtown area is brilliant. I was pleasantly surprised with what I found. [Fargo] feels up and coming," Bello said. "And the 360-degree view of the sky, you can't see that in London."

Bello said the only challenge in the transition is being single in a city that seems "very family-orientated." But events like the FM Welcome Party present him with new ways to make connections.

At the FM Welcome Party there were special performances by the Fargo-Moorhead Ballet, Fargo Moorhead Opera and The Master Chorale of Fargo Moorhead.

Guests were also entertained with an assortment of food, a "selfie station," tattoos, bingo and learning the lingo, like "oh, fer cute," and "uff da." There were also coloring stations for children and booths full of useful information for newcomers.

The next FM Welcome Party will be in spring. More information about the events and other ways to get connected in the community can be found online at smartmovefm.com/living.