Theodore Roosevelt National Park to cull elk herd

Small groups of park staff expect to remove approximately 30 elk through Dec. 17. The management's goal is to maintain the number of elk between 100 and 400 animals. The past several years the park has kept the population at 200 animals.

"We focus, primarily on females and those are the ones that are having reproductive input on the herd," said Blake McCann, TRNP biologist.

Reduction activities could take place at any point in the week depending on staff availability to provide greater program flexibility and take advantage of favorable weather conditions.

Female elk will be the bulk of the cull.

The South Unit's backcountry trails will not be closed during the time elk are being removed. Roads and overlooks, as well as Cottonwood Campground and the four front-country trails in the South Unit—Buck Hill, Wind Canyon, Ridgeline Nature Trail and Coal Vein Trail—will also remain open.

Although the park has Chronic Wasting Disease-free status, staff will continue to test culled elk to support North Dakota's monitoring effort for this infectious disease. Elk meat will be packed out of the park and donated to Sportsman Against Hunger through the North Dakota Community Action Partnership.

Park staff will continue to use only non-leaded ammunition during the reduction.

"We will quarter the animal and take the back straps and the rest of the animal will remain there (in the park) for the scavengers," said Bill Whitworth, TRNP chief of resource management. "Because we don't use lead ammunition, they will be fine."

The park has conducted elk management operations with little change over the past six years.