They met with the victim, who said a man had pointed a handgun at him and demanded his belongings.

The victim turned over cash and a cell phone, and the suspect ran off.

Officers set up a perimeter and used a K-9 to track the suspect.

An officer spotted a vehicle containing a man that matched the suspect description leaving the area.

He stopped the vehicle and the man and a juvenile were detained.

The man, identified as Jones, was arrested for armed robbery.

Officers recovered money, the victim's phone, and a handgun.

The juvenile was released without charges.