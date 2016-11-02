DAPL protest sign pops up in the stands at the World Series

The protests against the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline near Bismarck have rippled into national and international discourse over the past few months in several ways. Hollywood actors have gotten involved, even arrested. Green Party candidate for president, Jill Stein, faced vandalism charges. Standing Rock Tribe Chairman David Archambault II traveled to Switzerland to make a case for the protest to the UN's Human Rights Commission.

But the sign in the stands marks a departure away from the avenues where an issue of such scope normally treads, namely the halls of government, the glaring lights of big media outlets, and torrential outpourings of social media. Instead, this protest was on a sign held by a person who likely paid a lot of money for a seat at the World Series.

In terms of visibility, this protester made the most of that opportunity. The sign was featured prominently when Chicago Cub Addison Russell smacked a grand slam home run in the third inning.

The Cubs cruised to a 9-3 victory, forcing a deciding game seven.