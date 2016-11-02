Bear in downtown Duluth draws crowd of onlookers

The Duluth Police Department blocked off a portion of West First Street behind the hotel, near the Civic Center, for a brief time before authorities appeared to adopt a hands-off approach, to let the bear climb down on its own and make its way to the parks and undeveloped areas of the city that in Duluth are just a few blocks from downtown.

Meanwhile, employees from the nearby St. Louis County Courthouse, City Hall and federal building, among other passersby, stopped to take photos and spend a few moments watching the bear on the frosty morning.

In May 2015, a bear drew larger crowds of onlookers as it spent much of its day in trees and ambling around the Civic Center.