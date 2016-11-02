Moorhead man injured in crash near Lake Park

According to a report released by the Minnesota State Patrol:

The incident happened about 4:30 p.m. when a car driven by James H. Stenerson, 86, rear-ended the tractor-trailer while both vehicles were westbound in the right-hand lane of the highway.

Stenerson's vehicle then caught fire.

Stenerson suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, Gary G. Kuck, 69, of Hawley was not injured.

No other details were available.