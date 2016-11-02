Moorhead man injured in crash near Lake Park
LAKE PARK, Minn.—A Moorhead man was injured Tuesday, Nov. 1, when the vehicle he was driving rear-ended a tractor-trailer on Highway 10 near Lake Park.
According to a report released by the Minnesota State Patrol:
The incident happened about 4:30 p.m. when a car driven by James H. Stenerson, 86, rear-ended the tractor-trailer while both vehicles were westbound in the right-hand lane of the highway.
Stenerson's vehicle then caught fire.
Stenerson suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.
The driver of the tractor-trailer, Gary G. Kuck, 69, of Hawley was not injured.
No other details were available.