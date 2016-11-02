Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

Protesters, police engaged in standoff at creek between camp, pipeline construction area

    Moorhead man injured in crash near Lake Park

    By Forum staff reports Today at 1:47 p.m.

    LAKE PARK, Minn.—A Moorhead man was injured Tuesday, Nov. 1, when the vehicle he was driving rear-ended a tractor-trailer on Highway 10 near Lake Park.

    According to a report released by the Minnesota State Patrol:

    The incident happened about 4:30 p.m. when a car driven by James H. Stenerson, 86, rear-ended the tractor-trailer while both vehicles were westbound in the right-hand lane of the highway.

    Stenerson's vehicle then caught fire.

    Stenerson suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

    The driver of the tractor-trailer, Gary G. Kuck, 69, of Hawley was not injured.

    No other details were available.

    Explore related topics:NewsminnesotaState PatrolLake ParkhawleyJames StenersonGary Kuckaccidents
    Advertisement
    randomness