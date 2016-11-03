Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

Curse reversed: After 108 years, Cubs are again world champions

    17,000 at-risk turtles released into Amazon

    By Reuters Media Today at 4:20 a.m.
    1 / 2
    2 / 2

    Thousands of endangered Taricaya turtles have been released in Peru's Amazon region as part of efforts to conserve the species on the verge of extinction.

    On Sunday, Oct. 30, staff from Peru's National Service of Natural Areas Protected by the State released some 17,000 baby turtles as part of an ongoing program.

    The Taricaya were once in abundance along the Amazon but, due to development and logging in the region, their population numbers have been under pressure.

    Peru's government has classified the animals as "vulnerable" and officials hope that the mass release of the turtles will give the area a population boost.

    Explore related topics:NewsAmazonWildlifeTurtle
    Advertisement
    randomness