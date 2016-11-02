The stone marker, which honors members of the North Dakota National Guard who were mobilized at the start of World War II, is a good fit with the area around the fountain, which has become the go-to site for local events honoring veterans and others who have given service to their community, said Joel Vettel, executive director of the Fargo Park District.

He said the Legion came to the Park District after it sold its downtown building to Kilbourne Group earlier this year, stating it wanted to find a good home for the memorial.

Vettel said the Park District was happy to accept the marker, which features the names of soldiers belonging to the 164th Infantry.

Volunteers moved the granite memorial to Lindenwood with assistance from Dakota Monument Co.

The concrete pad the memorial rests on was built by L. Gnoinsky Concrete with donated concrete from Aggregate Industries.

Vettel said the memorial is worthy of the high-profile property it occupies. There is an effort underway to add another memorial to the entrance of Lindenwood that would honor the area's emergency management workers, he said.

He said that plan is in the beginning stages.

Sylvan Melroe, adjutant of the Legion post, said weeks of planning paid off on Wednesday.

"It all went very well. I think it's a first-class deal," he said.

Melroe said the Legion post is moving its headquarters to the old airport terminal at Hector International Airport, a move he said is nearing completion.