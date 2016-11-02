Moorhead 1st Ward candidates emphasize city's strengths

That was the consensus among City Council candidates who participated in a forum Wednesday morning, Nov. 2, that was hosted by the Moorhead Business Association.

Four of five people running for the 1st Ward seat being vacated by longtime council member Nancy Otto participated in the forum: Sara Watson Curry, Cory Emerson, Raymond Schultz and Jim Steen.

Daryl Moede, who is also a candidate for the 1st Ward seat, did not attend Wednesday's forum at the Moorhead Fryin' Pan restaurant.

Curry, who is operations manager for a local nonprofit, said Moorhead has great infrastructure and other assets including the Red River that it can build on to attract businesses and residents.

Stating she is a fan of incremental growth, Curry said the city can't go wrong if it focuses on creating "spaces and places for people."

Steen, who works in sales and also serves as chairman of the Moorhead Economic Development Authority, also emphasized Moorhead's appeal. He said it's important for city leaders to work with existing businesses to help them grow and expand.

When it comes to new businesses, Steen said the EDA has established new guidelines that should help smooth the way for companies looking to purchase property in town.

Steen also said the city should explore ways to help owners of older houses increase the value of their homes.

Schultz, an IT support engineer, said he isn't in favor of cities providing things like tax incentives for new businesses, but he said the city should be a supportive resource that can help businesses be competitive and flourish.

Schultz said he favors taking a broad view when it comes to supporting businesses, in contrast to focusing on one area, like downtown.

If the city takes care of all businesses, "downtown will follow suit," he said.

Emerson, who is a mechanic, said the city should "do whatever we can do" to prevent companies from pulling up stakes and leaving. He stressed that attracting and retaining businesses should be a priority.

Emerson said residents approach him with concerns when they realize he is a candidate for the City Council. One thing residents on the north side want is a way to cross above or below the railroad tracks downtown, particularly in the area of Hornbacher's, he said.

Pat Kovash, owner of Kovash Marine and a member of the Moorhead Business Association, reminded those at the forum of Nancy Otto's many years of service on the council and urged everyone in attendance to thank her at some point.

"She's given a lot of time and she deserves that," Kovash said.