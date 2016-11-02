Two men wearing Halloween masks rob Sioux Falls bank

The two robbers entered the bank, showed a handgun and left with cash.

There were four employees in the bank at 26th Street and South Marion Road at the time.

Both men were wearing neon green hooded sweatshirts. The suspect with the handgun is around 5-foot-5 inches tall and 130 pounds. He was wearing a Halloween mask with a long beard, a baseball cap, and sunglasses. The other suspect is around 6 feet tall, 180 pounds, and was wearing a Halloween mask.

The two men left in a car that was found about a block south of the bank. Police found the car used in the robbery was reported stolen from Sioux Falls on Oct. 25.

The FBI and Sioux Falls Police are investigating this robbery.