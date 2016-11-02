Pacheco who was photographing a controlled fire in rural Grandin on Oct. 15, when he heard meowing and spotted two tiny kittens—one inside the fire and the other nearby, according to a release from PETA.

Grandin is about 30 miles north of Fargo.

Pacheco shielded himself from the extreme heat with his jacket, used a stick to pull the one kitten from the fire, and rushed both of them to the Cat's Cradle animal shelter in Fargo for veterinary care, they release stated.

The kittens are being treated for burns and smoke inhalation, and are expected to recover. Pacheco is adopting them.

Pacheco, who lives just outside the Fargo/Moorhead area, teaches photography at Minnesota State University Moorhead.

