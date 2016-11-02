Search
    Photographer earns award for saving kittens from Grandin fire

    By Forum staff reports Today at 3:03 p.m.
    Photographer Carlos Pacheco saved these kittens from a controlled burn in Grandin, N.D., about 30 miles north of Fargo. Submitted photo.

    GRANDIN, N.D. — Photographer Carlos Pacheco has earned a Compassionate Action Award from PETA, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.

    Pacheco who was photographing a controlled fire in rural Grandin on Oct. 15, when he heard meowing and spotted two tiny kittens—one inside the fire and the other nearby, according to a release from PETA.

    Grandin is about 30 miles north of Fargo.

    Pacheco shielded himself from the extreme heat with his jacket, used a stick to pull the one kitten from the fire, and rushed both of them to the Cat's Cradle animal shelter in Fargo for veterinary care, they release stated.

    The kittens are being treated for burns and smoke inhalation, and are expected to recover. Pacheco is adopting them.

    Pacheco, who lives just outside the Fargo/Moorhead area, teaches photography at Minnesota State University Moorhead.

    For more information, visit PETA.org.

