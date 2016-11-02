But Steve Scheel, CEO of Scheels All Sports, doesn't think there will be a problem with people confusing the two. The Fargo Force of the United States Hockey League play at Scheels Arena in southwest Fargo, as did NDSU's basketball team the past two seasons to allow for the construction of Scheels Center.

"We think the Scheels Arena has its own name established now," Scheel said. "We look at them as branding opportunities to tie into our business. I think Scheels Arena and Scheels Center are both perfect branding opportunities." As is the Oak Grove Scheels Center for the Performing Arts on the campus of Fargo Oak Grove High School, he said.

Scheel said name inspiration for the NDSU arena came from the University of Wisconsin's Kohl Center, the basketball and hockey home of the Badgers. That facility is also named for a family with its roots in retail, as it was built with a lead donation from former U.S. Sen. Herb Kohl, who helped build the company that owns Kohl's department stores.

"We thought, the Kohl Center, that's a good name for Wisconsin," Scheel said. "So how about the Scheels Center?"