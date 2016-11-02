That was more than 20 years ago, on May 15, 1996. Davey, then 30, was driving south on state Highway 61 near Schroeder on his way to pick up his sons at day care in Silver Bay. Judith Hazen, then 53, was northbound on her way to Tofte, where she was to be interviewed for the position of pastor at Zoar Lutheran Church.

As Davey feared, Hazen's 1988 Mercury Grand Marquis veered off the road and rolled twice before slamming into a tree. Thinking the car might explode, Davey pulled the dazed Hazen out of the wreckage, walked her to safety and waited with her for first responders to arrive at the scene.

Last week, with the encouragement of the teacher in a class she's taking at the senior citizen apartment building where she lives, Hazen reached out to thank the good Samaritan who came to her rescue two decades ago. But there was a problem: She didn't know his name, or where he lived or, really, anything about him.

She thought that he was about 30 at the time of the accident and might very well still be in the area.

In a story in Sunday's Duluth News Tribune, Hazen gave her account of the harrowing accident in hopes of reconnecting with her mystery rescuer.

That Sunday morning, Davey was taking a break from his job at Northshore Mining in Silver Bay when he received a text message from his wife. It has to be you, she wrote about the unknown subject of the story.

A co-worker had a copy of the paper, and Davey quickly realized his wife was right. He contacted this reporter on Monday. We called Hazen on Tuesday, and she called Davey.

They talked for 35 minutes. "There is no question but that he is the person who pulled me out of the car," Hazen said later.

Though strangers until their lives briefly intersected on that late afternoon in May, Hazen and Davey both were going through changes in their lives at the time the accident happened. Hazen was embarking on her third career, having just completed seminary in the Twin Cities. Davey's grandmother on his father's side had died on Jan. 1 of that year, and his father on Jan. 29, at age 55. Divorced with two sons, Davey had remarried three weeks before the accident. He had been holding down three jobs, but had just quit one of them.

He had finished for the day at one of those jobs, for Eagle Ridge at Lutsen Mountains, when he witnessed Hazen's accident.

Davey knew the spot, about two miles south of Schroeder, well. It's a flat curve, he said, and "it pulls you to the outside."

"I'm sure she tried pulling it back over, and when she did it looked like a Hollywood stunt," Davey recalled this week. "When I saw that I just started praying. I'm just praying that this isn't going to be an ugly scene."

He never considered not stopping and trying to help, he said. He used his training from 12 years in the military to stay calm and assess the situation, which looked dire. The car still was running, and it was smoking. He smelled gas.

Hazen's head was outside of the driver's side window, and she appeared to be trying to get it back in. Coming in on the passenger side, he slid alongside her.

"I didn't want to scare her," Davey recalled. "I put my hand on her head and said, 'Ma'am, I'm here to help you.' I laid my hand on her lightly. I knew her neck wasn't broken."

Hazen finally was able to pull her head back into the car, Davey said. He could feel the heat in the car.

"I told her: I want to get you out of this car. It took a heck of a blow. If this thing starts on fire, I'm going to have to start working fast."

As he helped her out of the car, walked her to safety and then waited with her for first responders to come, Hazen made an impression on him, Davey said.

"Even through all the stuff that she was dealing with, she was so pleasant," he said.

Both of Davey's parents had died at a relatively early age, he said, his mother four years before the accident. Were she alive today, his mother would be 74 — the same age as Hazen.

Davey went on his way after first responders arrived. Hazen must have gotten his name, he said, because a thank-you letter from her arrived sometime later.

But Hazen doesn't remember knowing who Davey was or sending him a letter, she said. She suspects her memory is clouded about some of the events after the accident.

Davey does shift work at Northshore Mining and will have little time available for the next couple of weeks. Hazen limits her driving to close to home. But the two hope to reunite in person sometime soon, each said.

Davey isn't asking for thanks, he added.

"She (doesn't) owe me anything," Davey said. "My prayers have been answered when I knew she was OK. There's people who do (what I did) every single day for us, and those are the people who are the heroes — the highway patrol and the police and the firefighters. ... They really do not get the kind of respect that they deserve.

"I think about: Gosh, just think if you have to do that every single day?"