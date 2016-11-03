Hospice luncheon Nov. 15 on end-of-life care

Dr. Tricia Langlois, medical director with Hospice of the Red River Valley, will present on "A Conversation About Living and Dying." Participants will gain an understanding of the role of the physician and health care provider in advance care planning. Attendees will learn how to help their patients plan for a good life through the end of life and learn practical tips on how to have the end-of-life conversation with a patient.

Hospice of the Red River Valley is an approved provider of continuing education for social workers in North Dakota. This program will be awarded 1 contact hour.

Lunch and Learns will be held at five Hospice of the Red River Valley locations:

• 1701 38th St. SW, Fargo.

• 2860 10th Ave. N., Suite 400, Grand Forks,

• 415 Main St., Lisbon.

• 1240 W. Main St., Valley City.

• 1111 Highway 10, Detroit Lakes, Minn.

The Detroit Lakes, Grand Forks, Lisbon and Valley City offices will be connected via videoconference to the Fargo office, where the live presentation will take place.

This event is free and open to all health care professionals, but pre-registration is required because space is limited. Participants may bring their own lunches; coffee and water will be provided. RSVP to Laurie Asmus at laurie.asmus@hrrv.org or (701) 356-1563 by Nov. 11 and include location of attendance.