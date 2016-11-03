ND air defense Guard unit receives mobilization alert

If mobilized, more than 200 air defense soldiers will work with other Department of Defense agencies as part of the integrated air defense system designed to protect the airspace around the national capital region in support of Operation Noble Eagle.

The soldiers are scheduled to replace guardsmen from the 3rd Battalion, 265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, a Florida Army National Guard unit that currently conducts the mission of monitoring and defending the region's airspace.

Soldiers from the 1-188th ADA supported the Operation Noble Eagle mission once before from July 2013 to April 2014. This is the 11th deployment for the 1-188th ADA since 2004.

The North Dakota Guardsmen will be led by Maj. JoDee Aubol of West Fargo. Command Sgt. Maj. Joshua Entzel of Bismarck will serve as the senior enlisted leader.

About 60 members of the 136th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, based in Devils Lake, and about 30 members of the Fargo-based 191st Military Police Company also are in an alert status.