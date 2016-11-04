Search
    Alzheimer's educational presentation set Nov. 7 in Fargo

    By Forum staff reports Today at 12:24 a.m.

    FARGO — The Alzheimer's Association, with students from Concordia College, will offer a free panel discussion on Alzheimer's disease and related dementia from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7 at the Carlson Public Library, 2801 32nd Ave. S.

    Registration is required by calling (701) 277-9757 or emailing kbinger@alz.org.

    This event will combine the 10 warning signs of Alzheimer's disease with information from professionals on dementia education and resources. A local caregiver will share her story and tips on providing care to a loved one with dementia.

