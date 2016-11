FARGO — The newly remodeled downtown fire station at 637 N.P. Ave. will host an open house from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9.

The station, which serves as the Fargo Fire Department's headquarters, was built in 1961 and recently received about $3 million in improvements. There were plumbing, electrical and mechanical upgrades, window and door replacements, and an office space expansion.