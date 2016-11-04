Search for Miss Teen Clay County announced

Applicants must be female, single, never married and between 13 and 18 years old. The competition will include a personal interview and competitions in fitness wear, fun-fashion wear and evening gown. There is no talent or swimsuit competition.

Miss Teen Clay County will become an ambassador from the Clay County area and will receive a title and sash. Miss Teen Minnesota will receive a prize package and college scholarship of $30,000 and a chance to represent Minnesota at the 2017 Miss Teen International pageant in Charleston, W.Va., in July.

To apply, call (952) 432-6758, email pagunltdMiss Teen Minnesota International Pageant, P.O. Box 240537, Apple Valley, MN 55124.