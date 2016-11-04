Search for Miss Teen Clay County announced
MOORHEAD — Applications are being accepted for 2017 Miss Teen Clay County. The winner will represent the county at the Miss Teen Minnesota pageant April 29 in St. Paul.
Applicants must be female, single, never married and between 13 and 18 years old. The competition will include a personal interview and competitions in fitness wear, fun-fashion wear and evening gown. There is no talent or swimsuit competition.
Miss Teen Clay County will become an ambassador from the Clay County area and will receive a title and sash. Miss Teen Minnesota will receive a prize package and college scholarship of $30,000 and a chance to represent Minnesota at the 2017 Miss Teen International pageant in Charleston, W.Va., in July.
To apply, call (952) 432-6758, email pagunltdMiss Teen Minnesota International Pageant, P.O. Box 240537, Apple Valley, MN 55124.