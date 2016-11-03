Unless a plea deal is reached, the case will go to a jury trial.

Whalen's attorney, Robert Hoy, told Judge John Thelen Thursday he and the State's Attorney's Office are "making progress toward a resolution" but additional, related charges against Whalen filed in Minnesota have complicated matters.

A second final dispositional conference in the case has been scheduled for Dec. 8 to make preparations for the January trial or to hash out a potential plea agreement.

Accusations

On March 2, Whalen was charged with one Class B felony count that accuses him of engaging in a sexual act with a minor student in rooms at Central High School, while a Class C felony accuses him of having sex with her at his Grand Forks home. Interviews with Whalen and the victim also indicate there were other encounters in Whalen's green Ford Expedition — in which Whalen kept pillows and blankets — on rural roads in Grand Forks and Polk counties, including near Kellys Slough and the English Coulee, according to court records. Police searched Whalen's vehicle and iPhone, court records showed. Whalen sent the student a series of text messages "that were inappropriate and sexual in nature," investigators said in court documents. Whalen resigned March 1 as a teacher from the Grand Forks School District. On March 22, Whalen was charged with sexual assault and an additional corruption of a minor count, both Class C felonies, in a separate but related case. A Grand Forks Police detective advised a Grand Forks Sheriff's Department investigator "there may have been criminal behaviors that occurred in Grand Forks County outside (police) jurisdiction," leading to these additional charges, according to a court document. Authorities in Minnesota also have charged Whalen with one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. Court documents stated the victim was between 16 and 17 years old at the time of the alleged incidents and the accused is in a position of authority, a felony. Polk County charges were filed against Whalen in July after Grand Forks investigators told the Polk County Sheriff's Office some of the alleged sexual acts took place there. Whalen will have an omnibus hearing Tuesday in Polk County. At omnibus hearings, probable cause is determined and trial preparations are made. The Herald typically doesn't identify victims of sexual assault cases unless they wish to make their names public.