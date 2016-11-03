"We're in really good shape," Superintendent Jeff Schatz told about 300 attendees at Discovery Middle School. "In a district this size, a whole lot goes well."

The district has 23 schools, including 16 elementaries, three middle schools, three comprehensive high schools and one alternative high school with an enrollment of 11,253, he said.

It's the fourth largest employer in the Fargo-Moorhead area, with more than 3,200 full- and part-time employees. Sixty-four percent of the nearly 1,000 teachers have master's degrees, Schatz said.

It's also growing moderately in recent years, adding between 100 to 200 students a year. That's a much easier rate to deal with than the 500 students and 400 students being added annually by West Fargo and Moorhead public schools, respectively. Though Fargo could one day return to rapid growth, with about 1,000 home lots ready for building, he said.

The district's four-year graduation rate has averaged about 85 percent over the past five years, Schatz said, with lots of opportunities for students to take advanced placement classes to avoid having to take entry-level courses in college.

And the district is set for schools for now, with the addition of Eagles Elementary on the city's south side this fall, Schatz said. And the district will open a new operations center in 2017 housing the district's kitchens, and other functions.

But there are challenges, too.

The district will see about 10 percent of its student population turnover in a year due to high mobility in the metro. About 64 languages are spoken in the homes of students other than English. And there are higher expectations for schools to address social issues, such as the opioid epidemic.

And finding sustainable funding for the long term is vital, as state fiscal woes will probably mean little or no increases in per student funds.

To help address the funding issue, on March 7, the district will ask voters to approve letting the district have full taxing authority on 126 mills, so general fund property tax revenues can rise as property valuations rise. Those revenues are now frozen at $44.1 million per year by state law.

In the small group setting, Longfellow Elementary Principal Eric Henrickson led three parents and a couple staff members through discussions on 21st century learning skills (collaboration, communication, critical thinking and creativity), and other issues, such as class sizes and transportation.

Shawn Hanson, a recruiter at Microsoft, said helping students develop those 21st century skills are vital to them performing well in the workforce.

"A 4.0 grade-point average is great, but if they (students) haven't worked with another person, they're going to struggle," Hanson said.

Nancy Greenberg suggested parent-teacher conferences are too short and that leaves her frustrated. And the new math methods being taught now are confusing, she said.

Meanwhile, Madison Elementary teacher Stacie Moffitt said when kids are turned loose, "it's amazing some of the things they come up with" to solve math problems. "We really embrace it. ... Their world is discovery."

School Board President Linda Boyd said the input from the many small groups will be collated and shared with the participants, along with a survey and a request for their "one big idea."

"This is a genuine opportunity to hear what people think about these issues," Boyd said. "It's never good to make decisions in a vacuum."