1 injured in accident on 8th Street in south Moorhead

The crash happened about 8:50 p.m. at the intersection of 30th Avenue South and Eighth Street.

Westbound traffic on 30th Avenue South was temporarily queued while tow trucks removed both vehicles.

According to a report released by Moorhead police:

Police officers were at the intersection on Eighth Street South and were turning to go east on 30th Avenue when they heard a crash behind them.

Upon investigating, they determined that the driver of the vehicle behind them had failed to yield the right of way and crashed into a vehicle that was northbound on Eighth Street.

Police said the driver of the car that was turning, Lily Hold, 23, of Bismarck was cited for failure to yield.

The driver of the northbound vehicle, a 69-year-old man from Karlstad, Minn., was taken to Essentia Health for treatment of injuries.

Moorhead police issued a reminder for drivers to use care when there is a flashing yellow arrow at a controlled intersection, stating that a flashing yellow arrow indicates drivers must yield the right of way to oncoming traffic and only turn when it is safe to do so.