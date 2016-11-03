Car crash on 8th Street South in Moorhead
MOORHEAD — Emergency crews responded to a two-car collision Thursday night in south Moorhead.
Around 8:50 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, the Moorhead Fire Department, Moorhead Police Department and Fire and Rescue were at the scene of the collision at the intersection of 30th Avenue South and Eighth Street.
Westbound traffic on 30th Avenue South was temporarily queued while two tow trucks removed both vehicles, a Chevy Impala and Chrysler Pacifica, from the intersection.
Onlookers of the crash aftermath said they saw at least one person leaving the scene in an ambulance.
It was unclear if there were passengers in either vehicle or the extent of injuries. There will be more information on this incident once it becomes available.