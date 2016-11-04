Moorhead police nab burglary suspect with help from K-9

The incident happened about 5:15 p.m. in the 1600 block of 18th Street South.

According to information contained in a police report on the incident:

The woman who returned home to find the doors to her house standing open phoned police after a neighbor told her a man was seen running from the back door of the residence.

With help from the Clay County Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota State Patrol, Moorhead police set up a perimeter and a police dog tracked the suspect for about 15 to 20 blocks before locating a man hiding in a screened-in porch in the 1300 block of 10th Avenue South.

The man, identified by police as Colby T. Knudson, 21, no permanent address, was being held in the Clay County Jail Friday morning, Nov. 4, pending charges that may include felony first-degree burglary, police said.