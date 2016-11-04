New York Times calls for moving Dakota Access Pipeline

The Times cites remarks President Barack Obama made Tuesday in an interview with Now This News in which he revealed that the Army Corps of Engineers was looking into a new pipeline route. The editorial refers to Obama’s plan as “a way out of a dangerous standoff.”

“It was a welcome hint of good news in an intensely bitter confrontation that came wrapped in historic injustice and seemed destined to end in grief,” the editorial says.

“A pipeline may well be the most profitable and efficient way to move a half-million barrels of crude oil a day across the Plains,” the editorial continues. “But in a time of oil gluts and plummeting oil prices, is it worth it?”

Read the full editorial here.

More editorials on the Dakota Access Pipeline: