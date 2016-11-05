Women may get misleading results from treadmill stress tests

These assessments have been used for decades to determine patients' risk of dying from cardiovascular disease. But the results can be inaccurate because the scoring system was developed based on experiments done only in middle-aged men, said senior study author Dr. Leslie Cho, director of the Women's Cardiovascular Center at the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio.

"There has been no good data to support its use in women," Cho said by email. "The score was likely underestimating risk for some women, while overestimating it for others, based on their age."

At the same time, scores from the most commonly used version, known as the Duke Treadmill Test, focus primarily on exercise ability and don't account for health problems like diabetes or high blood pressure that can influence the risk of developing cardiovascular disease, Cho noted.

For the current study, Cho and colleagues examined results from a new assessment designed to better estimate the risk of death from heart disease in both men and women.

Researchers analyzed data on more than 100,000 adults seen at Cleveland Clinic from 2000 through 2010 or the Henry Ford Health System from 1991 through 2009.

Roughly 60 percent of participants were men. The men generally had higher exercise capacity and higher odds of a history of coronary artery disease than the women, researchers report in JAMA Cardiology.

In this group, 1,779 men, or 5 percent, died during the study period, compared with 742 women, or 3.1 percent.

For both sexes, death was associated with older age, lower body weight, diabetes, high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol levels, a current or previous smoking habit, and history of health issues like heart attack, artery disease, stroke, heart failure, kidney disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder.

When researchers developed sex-specific risk scores, however, they found a history of diabetes was associated with mortality in women, while a history of heart failure and hypertension were associated with mortality in men.

Researchers tested the accuracy of their sex-specific risk scores by applying these ratings to a separate group of more than 49,000 patients seen at Henry Ford.

While exercise capacity was still the biggest predictor of risk, accounting for these other patient characteristics offered a more accurate picture of individual risk in men and women, the authors conclude.