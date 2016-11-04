For UND junior Shelby Lorenz, it's a blessing.

"I don't have to take a detour to get to class anymore," she said Friday. "It was like an extra 10, 15 minutes of my day."

The area was reopened to traffic Thursday, said John Bernstrom, a spokesman for the city of Grand Forks, bringing a close to most of the driving interruptions a $6.4 million road expansion project has brought between 14th and 11th avenues south for the past several months.

"The city engineer came down to me yesterday and said, they're moving cones," Bernstrom said. "For you and I, as far as driving a car, the road is open."

The most significant changes the project has brought to the area include expanded roadways and new turn lanes. Bernstrom said it's the second phase of a road expansion project. Prior work expanded roadway to the north, and a forthcoming project is expected to continue work to the south, though Bernstrom said a start date on that project isn't clear.

"There's funding at both the federal and the state level that hasn't come down, but we have ideas for that portion of Columbia Road," he said.

The full project cost, which includes engineering and land acquisition, was split between federal and city funding, with the city paying about $1.75 million for the project.

Bernstrom pointed out big benefits to expanding the roadway along Columbia, especially in a portion of the road that had been in relative disrepair and near Altru Hospital and multiple businesses.

"With fixing the road, adding capacity to the portion of the road, it's helped a lot," he said.

Project officials have said landscaping work has yet to be completed, which Bernstrom said may cause intermittent lane closures—but those closures aren't expected to be significant.