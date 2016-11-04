Search
    National Guard military police moving to Grand Forks

    By Forum News Service Today at 1:18 p.m.
    Members of Detachment 1 of the 191st Military Police Company listen to comments from guest speakers during a send-off ceremony for the North Dakota Army National Guard soldiers Jan. 18, 2008, in Mayville, N.D. The company was preparing to eventual deployment to Iraq. Forum News Service file photo

    MAYVILLE, N.D.—The National Guard's military police company in Mayville will be moved to Grand Forks, a spokeswoman said Friday.

    Detachment 1 of the 191st Military Police Company is relocating after facing structural changes with the Guard, 2nd Lt. Jennifer Joyce, a public affairs specialist for the North Dakota National Guard, said in a news release.

    "This is not a decision that we entered into lightly," said Maj. Gen. Alan S. Dohrmann, the state's National Guard adjutant general. "Mayville is an outstanding community with a great lineage of service and support for the National Guard. This move will allow us to consolidate parts of the 191st (Military Police) Company, provide better command and control and improve overall soldier readiness."

    North Dakota's National Guard leaders met with Mayville leaders to discuss the decision, the release said. Mayor Donald Moen thanked the National Guard for its many years of service to the community, adding they will be missed.

