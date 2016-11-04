According to court records, on Nov. 1 Angel Pablo Torres Jr., allegedly asked the female student to leave class with him to go get a drink of water.

She told police she used to be friends with Torres, so she went with him.

Once there, he grabbed her by the wrist and took her into the handicapped stall in the boy's locker room, where he raped her. The assault took about 20 minutes.

He then told her not to tell anyone.

She reported the rape immediately to the Shakopee High School resource officer, Jaclyn Yzermans.

The officer reviewed school security video which showed Torres taking the female student into the boy's locker room. Approximately 20 minutes later, the security video shows him exiting the room.

When approached by police, Torres said he did not want to talk about what had happened between him and the student.

At that point he was placed under arrest.

A medical examination at St. Francis Hospital of the victim revealed physical injuries consistent with rape.

Calls to Officer Yzermans were not returned.

The Shakopee Police Department did post this message on its Twitter account: "We believe this was an isolated incident and poses no additional threat to students or the public. This is an active investigation, and therefore we are not releasing any further information."

If convicted, Torres could face up to 30 years in prison or a $40,000 fine.

He will appear in court later this month.