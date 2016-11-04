New York City police officer killed in Bronx shooting

NEW YORK - A New York City police officer was fatally shot on Friday while investigating a report of a robbery in the Bronx and a second officer was wounded before the shooter was killed in an exchange of gunfire, according to authorities and local media.

One of the officers died of his wounds after being taken to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx, the New York Daily News reported. A spokeswoman for the New York City Police Department said she could not confirm the death, and she could provide no details on the condition of the officers.

The second officer, who was also taken to Jacobi Medical Center, had non-life-threatening injuries, local media reported.

The NYPD said authorities would hold a media briefing shortly.

Police did not disclose the identity of the slain suspect, whether any other suspects may be at large or the circumstances of the shooting.

According to media reports, both officers held the rank of sergeant.

Television footage of the area showed a red vehicle that appeared to have crashed onto a sidewalk.

The last NYPD officer killed in the line of duty was Detective Randolph Holder, who was shot while pursuing an armed suspect in the Harlem section of Manhattan in October 2015, according to Officer Down Memorial Page.

In May 2015, Officer Brian Moore was fatally shot while on patrol in an unmarked car in the borough of Queens.