S&P 500 losing streak extends to 9th straight day

The tech-heavy Nasdaq also ended lower for a ninth-consecutive session, while the Dow industrials closed down for a seventh straight day.

Investors have been unnerved by signs of a tightening presidential race between Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump.

Clinton had been thought to have a clear lead until the re-emergence last week of a controversy over her use of a private email server while secretary of state.

"Investors are uncertain about the outcome of the election, and they have grown more uncertain since last Friday," said Walter Todd, chief investment officer with Greenwood Capital in Greenwood, S.C.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 42.39 points, or 0.24 percent, to 17,888.28, the S&P 500 lost 3.48 points, or 0.17 percent, to 2,085.18 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 12.04 points, or 0.24 percent, to 5,046.37.

Despite the historic run, the S&P has pulled back by only about 3.1 percent over that time. For the year, the index is up 2 percent.

It was the 14th time since 1928 that the S&P 500 had declined for nine sessions in a row, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices.

On Friday, Wall Street had posted solid gains as of the afternoon, spurred by a strong U.S. employment report, but then lost steam and sold off into the close.

"Obviously the big concern this week has been the shift in the polls in the election. We did have a bounce for a period of time, but when it didn't hold and people just decided to liquidate going into the close to reduce exposure in case any more news hits over the weekend," said Michael O'Rourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading in Greenwich, Conn.

"There's a lot of headline risk out there."