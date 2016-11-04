Former ND U.S. attorney opposes Marsy's Law

Purdon said North Dakota already has 18 laws to protect victim's rights, including notification of all stages of criminal proceedings, the right to restitution and the right to be heard at the time of sentencing.

"I can tell you that if we amend our Constitution and insert 1,100 new words regarding victims' rights and challenging the accused's right to confront witnesses under the 6th Amendment of the United States Constitution, North Dakota will spend years tied up in expensive litigation in federal court defending this amendment," Purdon said Thursday, Nov. 3. "That's a real concern of mine."

Marsy's Law, supported by a wealthy California businessman who has mounted an aggressive television advertising campaign, is opposed by many groups, including the North Dakota Victim's Assistance Association, CAWS North Dakota, North Dakota Women's Network, North Dakota Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, North Dakota State's Attorneys' Association, North Dakota Trial Lawyers, First Nations Women's Alliance and the North Dakota Fraternal Order of Police.