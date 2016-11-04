Gwinner man arrested in fatal hit-and-run
LISBON, N.D. — Law enforcement agencies have found the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run incident that occurred Friday morning, Nov. 4, just outside of Lisbon in southeast North Dakota.
A 44-year-old Lisbon woman was hit by 30-year-old Paul Daniel Vincent, of Gwinner, sometime between 5:30 a.m. and 6 a.m., according to a media release from Capt. Bryan Niewind, commander with the North Dakota Highway Patrol.
Vincent was driving a 2001 Chevrolet pickup when he struck the woman from behind while she was walking northbound along Highway 32, the patrol said.
Law enforcement responded to the scene around 9 a.m. after reports of a woman being found in the east ditch of the highway, approximately a half-mile north of Lisbon.
Vincent concealed his vehicle after the crash, the patrol said. Law enforcement and investigators were able to identify and arrest Vincent, who is currently charged with a felony for leaving the scene of a fatal crash. Vincent is being held at the Barnes County Jail in Valley City.
The crash remains under investigation.