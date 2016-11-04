Gwinner man arrested in fatal hit-and-run

A 44-year-old Lisbon woman was hit by 30-year-old Paul Daniel Vincent, of Gwinner, sometime between 5:30 a.m. and 6 a.m., according to a media release from Capt. Bryan Niewind, commander with the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Vincent was driving a 2001 Chevrolet pickup when he struck the woman from behind while she was walking northbound along Highway 32, the patrol said.

Law enforcement responded to the scene around 9 a.m. after reports of a woman being found in the east ditch of the highway, approximately a half-mile north of Lisbon.

Vincent concealed his vehicle after the crash, the patrol said. Law enforcement and investigators were able to identify and arrest Vincent, who is currently charged with a felony for leaving the scene of a fatal crash. Vincent is being held at the Barnes County Jail in Valley City.

The crash remains under investigation.