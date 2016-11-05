Focus is local for F-M chapter of League of Women Voter's

A leader of the local chapter, the League of Women Voters of the Red River Valley, says that has stayed the case, even as a woman—Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton—has run for president.

"I can't say we aren't proud. Finally we have a woman running for president in this country," said Mary C. Tintes, who serves on the local group's board of directors. "It's history in the making, and it's a long time coming."

But as always, the Fargo-Moorhead chapter's election forums, a standard feature of all local campaign seasons, hasn't bothered much with national politics. Its focus is local candidates and issues, like the five ballot measures in North Dakota.

Such was the case Friday, Nov. 4, when the group hosted a forum at Sons of Norway in Fargo on Measure 3, known as "Marsy's Law." An opponent and a proponent fielded questions from community members about the measure, which would add provisions to the North Dakota constitution extending certain rights to crime victims.

The main mission of the League of Women Voters is to educate all voters and encourage civic engagement. Ashley Ladbury, secretary of the Red River Valley chapter, said that it's been especially hard this year to get people to understand the importance of their local races.

"I feel like a lot of people are feeling the national election has sullied the whole thing. They don't want to hear about any of it," Ladbury said. "Educating voters, that is the bread and butter of what we do."

Though Carrie Chapman Catt formed the national League of Women Voters in 1920, "blank spaces" in the midsection of the country, such as the Dakotas, didn't have active chapters until decades later, Tintes said. It was later in the 1950s before the Fargo chapter was established, Tintes said.

Tintes, 63, joined the organization when she was 19 years old, after leaving her family farm to attend North Dakota State University. She became interested in the 1970s when ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment began reaching states. North Dakota ratified the amendment in 1975, and Tintes said a lot of women in the area were very active in its passage here.

More than four decades later, Tintes is most proud of the Red River Valley League for its youth. It has the youngest average age of members among the nearly 800 chapters in the U.S., she said. Though Tintes said she didn't know what that average was currently, many of the 55 active members in their 20s and 30s, she said.

When she attended her first meeting, Tintes recalls Lois Altenburg, who is still active in the organization today, telling her "we need young people like you to join the league."

Ladbury was 25 years old when she attended her first meeting five years ago. "When I walked in I don't think there was anyone under 50," she said.

The Red River Valley chapter is also the only one with members and efforts in two states, Tintes said. The Fargo and Moorhead groups merged in 2000.

And contrary to what the organization's name might suggest, the league isn't gender-exclusive. In 1974, its bylaws were amended to allow men to join, Ladbury said. The F-M group counts about a half dozen men as members.

"Any time we see women getting more equity in government and politics, it's great to see that," Ladbury said. "But really we have men and women as members. What we want is for people to be educated when they go to the polls."

Tintes said they are always looking to get new members, but you don't have to be a member to attend any of the First Friday meetings and forums, held on the first of the month. Members must be at least 16 years old to join.

For more information on the League of Women Voters of the Red River Valley, check out www.lwvnd.org/rrv.html.