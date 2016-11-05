Search
    Fargo apartment evacuated after clothes dryer fire

    By Forum staff reports Today at 10:50 a.m.

    FARGO -- Firefighters here quickly put out a fire that started in a clothes dryer early Saturday, Nov. 5, fire officials say.

    The fire in an apartment at 5101 Amber Valley Parkway South was reported shortly before 12:30 a.m., Battalion Chief Tim Binfet said in a news release. An apartment unit was full of smoke and residents evacuated from the building.

    The first crew to arrive put out the fire with a fire extinguisher and helped vent the smoke, Binfet said. No one was injured.

    The fire was caused by a build-up of lint and excessive heat, investigators found. Damages were estimated at $1,000.

