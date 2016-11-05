Long after battle, survival still a struggle for soldiers

Hansen's impulsive spending and behavior placed a strain on his marriage and created financial problems for his family.

Money was a frequent cause of argument for Hansen and his wife. They quarreled on June 5 and Hansen stormed off. In the 20 or 30 steps between their kitchen and garage, he made his last impulsive decision.

Hansen, a Marine veteran who saw combat during two tours in Afghanistan and was credited with saving two men, shot himself in the head. He was 26 years old.

"He had about 10 seconds of insanity and pulled the trigger," said his father, Doug Hansen. "It was very unexpected," he said of his son's suicide. "Just completely devastated our whole family."

Kent Hansen, who lived with his family in Indiana, suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder, commonly called PTSD, a common affliction for combat soldiers and one of the reasons military veterans are much more susceptible to suicide than the general population.

Nationally, veterans comprise about 8.5 percent of the population and account for 17.9 percent of suicides, according to a 2016 study by the Department of Veterans Affairs.

The pattern is similar in North Dakota, where veterans are 8 percent of the population but 15 percent and 20 percent of all suicides, according to figures from the North Dakota Department of Health. In Minnesota, veterans accounted for 18.6 percent of suicides as of 2011.

Veterans likely are more prone to suicide because of increased rates of mental health conditions and substance use disorders, according to the VA study. Forty percent of VA patients have mental health or substance abuse issues.

Kent Hansen was doubly at risk. Besides his PTSD, he drank too much, his father said. Along with his impulsive spending, his son turned to alcohol to escape from torments that he kept to himself.

"He was very closed off, just couldn't open up about things that were bothering him," Doug Hansen said. Despite his PTSD diagnosis, "He was one of those who was unwilling to admit that there was any issue at all."

Another reason military veterans are more likely to take their lives is that many have access to guns, experts say.

Once again, Kent Hansen fit the risk profile. "He was very anxious, very paranoid," his father said. "Just uptight, couldn't relax. He always carried a weapon."

***

Sean Dacus saw what turned out to be a fateful movie, "Seven Pounds," while he was being treated for PTSD and other mental illnesses at the VA Medical Center here.

Will Smith played a man whose carelessness caused a traffic accident that killed seven people. Later, to atone for his negligence, Smith's character found seven good people in need of organs, and found ways to donate to them, ultimately sacrificing his life to donate his heart.

"It was not a movie he should have ever seen," said his sister, Erin Dacus of Grand Forks. Erin and other family members visited him during his hospital stay on Veterans Day 2011; Sean had served in the Army in Iraq and Afghanistan.

"I could tell that he wasn't doing very well," his sister said. "It was not optimistic."

Still, not long after seeing the movie, her brother discharged himself. His family was under the mistaken impression that his doctors had discharged him and that he must be doing better.

Not many days after his release from inpatient treatment, Sean Dacus went to Altru Clinic in Grand Forks. He borrowed a marker at the coffee shop and went outside, where he sat on a bench between the clinic and emergency room.

On one arm he wrote, "Do not resuscitate" and on the other, "Donate organs please" and his blood type. Then Sean Dacus, who once wanted to be a marine biologist, shot himself in the heart. He was 31 years old.

He had enlisted after the 9/11 terrorist attacks and served two tours in Iraq, where he drove a Humvee for a time. He was stationed near Abu Ghraib prison outside Baghdad at one point. His battalion lost 11 men, including two in his company, one a close friend.

Family members said he wasn't the same person after he got out of the Army, five or six years earlier.

His marriage ended after he learned that his wife was seeing another man while he was overseas. For a time he served as an apprentice goldsmith, but couldn't stay focused and went on disability.

"He was a bit paranoid when he came out" of the Army, his sister said. "He really shut down a little bit," and seemed plagued by nightmares.

Concerned about what he might do, Sean Dacus gave his guns to his brother-in-law for safekeeping. Later, persuaded he was doing better, he got them back. "He bounced back once from a deep funk," Erin Dacus said.

Dacus, who had a large extended family, was buried at Arlington National Cemetery.

In retrospect, Erin Dacus wishes more intensive therapy was available for her brother. Her advice for families of troubled military veterans: "Communicate with the family," she said. It turned out that various family members had fragments of information that, if pieced together, might have helped.

"Don't not speak to them," she said. "Communicate with each other as well."

***

Dan Thorstad didn't realize he was struggling with anxiety and depression until after he retired from the Army after 23 years, including tours in Kosovo and Afghanistan, where he served in military intelligence.

After retiring in 2013, Thorstad became a Cass County veterans service officer. In that role, he often counseled veterans to seek help for their problems. "Hey," he would often say, "it's OK, you can get help."

One day, he decided, "I need to take my own advice." With the help from counselors at the VA, Thorstad is doing much better. "If I was trying to do it myself," he said, "I'd be a wreck."

Soldiers, even those who haven't served in combat, have great difficulty in adapting to civilian life, which is much less structured than life in the military. Soldiers must follow orders, but they are taken care of, and military culture is very close-knit.

"A lot of it has to do with adjustment," Thorstad said. "Separating from that and trying to get reacclimated on the civilian side—it's not easy. You're on your own when you come out of service."

Once out of the military, veterans must find a job and resettle. "No one trains you how to do that," he said. "I'll be honest with you. It was scary. I almost withdrew my retirement."

Superficially, society is very supportive of veterans, but token expressions of support don't count for a lot, and veterans can feel estranged from the rest of society, Thorstad said. "It feels like we get a lot of lip service, 'Thanks for your service,'" he said.

Many veterans are reluctant to admit that they need help. They often self-medicate with alcohol. "We deal with a lot of heavy drinkers," Thorstad said. "A lot of times these guys don't seek help."

***

Brian Donahue's mission in Iraq was based in Tikrit, Saddam Hussein's hometown, and involved traveling a circuit to serve scouts, snipers and rangers.

He drove, traveling with an armed bodyguard, to perform his duties as an Army chaplain. He had the rank of major. Now, back in civilian life, his title is Msgr. Brian Donahue, the parish priest at Holy Family Catholic Church in Grand Forks.

The fighting was intense at times, and the soldiers' entire focus was on essentials. "Staying alive and keeping your buddy alive," Donahue said. "It was 'Band of Brothers.' The beauty is you share it all together. You get very bonded."

He saw more than a few young men—kids, really, most of them 18 to 20 years old—lose their lives in violent ways. "In Iraq, I learned how to cry," Donahue said.

Sometimes, the war became too much for some of the men and they would express thoughts of suicide. "My first job," Donahue said, "was to get their weapon out of their hands. Then we could take them and get them to the help they needed."

Back home in North Dakota, the toll from the intensity and the anguish of the war, long submerged, percolated to the surface. His abrupt return to civilian life was disorienting. "Iraq was real to me, but they weren't real," he said, recalling his reaction to being reunited with family and friends. "It was like looking at a hologram. That's how it felt."

After an accident caused serious injury to his legs, leaving him in a wheelchair for 5½ months, Donahue began abusing alcohol and prescription painkillers. He had fleeting thoughts of ending his life—even though it was utterly anathema to his beliefs.

"I was totally against it, but in the depths of active alcoholism—you just feel so trapped. You're looking for a way out. That's when you think of suicide."

He checked himself into treatment. "That's what started the real process of healing for me," Donahue said, adding that he no longer has thoughts of suicide. He later went through counseling for PTSD.

Last week, he painted a mask as part of a group therapy session at the VA Medical Center in Fargo. It had splashes of red, signifying rage, and blue, which for him depicted healing.

If he had painted the mask before his treatment, Donahue said, "It would have been all red."

***

The night before he took his life, Kent Hansen joined with his father and other family members for a celebratory dinner at a Japanese steakhouse.

"He had a lot of blessings in his life," Doug Hansen said, referring to his son.

Kent had earned a nursing degree and worked as a registered nurse at a mental health clinic, where his colleagues did not detect any suicidal tendencies. He was married and had a young child. Yet, somehow, in that impulsive flash of despair, his illness crowding out rational thought, he decided the world would be better off without him, his father said.

His wife, a fellow nurse, was able to keep him alive. But the traumatic brain injury was too severe, and the family made the agonizing decision to remove him from life support. Surgical teams spent much of the day removing his organs and tissues for transplantation.

"We're thinking he helped 60 or 70 lives one way or another," Doug Hansen said. "That's kind of comforting to know part of him lives on."

Hansen, an engineer who works in Fargo, owns a home with 12 acres near Abercrombie, where he keeps two mustangs on his pasture.

When he returns to Indiana, he plans to open an equine therapy program for veterans. He hopes the calming presence of horses will help sooth veterans and keep them from giving in to destructive impulses.

"We hope this thing really takes off," Hansen said.

He's thinking of calling it Operation Carry On.

Warning signs of suicide risk

-- Thinking about hurting or killing yourself

-- Looking for ways to kill yourself

-- Talking about death, dying or suicide

-- Self-destructive behavior, such as drug abuse, weapons, etc.

-- Hopelessness, feeling like there's no way out

-- Anxiety, agitation, sleeplessness, mood swings

-- Feeling like there's no reason to live

-- Rage or anger

-- Engaging in risky activities without thinking

-- Increasing alcohol or drug abuse

-- Withdrawing from family and friends

What to do

Remove any guns, alcohol, drugs or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt.

-- Veterans can call the Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255, press 1. Confidential chat at VeteransCrisisLine.net or text to 838255.

-- Anyone can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

-- The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, which has chapters in every state, provides support groups and other assistance. Go online to https://afsp.org/.

Suicide prevention efforts for veterans

The Department of Veterans Affairs and National Guard have extensive programs to prevent suicide.

The VA has expanded its telemedicine services in mental health, allowing veterans to get help from counselors or attend group therapy sessions remotely. Some veterans even are given tablets to provide access.

The VA also is working to develop "predictive analytics" to identify veterans who are at risk of suicide and get them early intervention. The goal of "Vet Reach" is to identify veterans before they exhibit clinical signs of suicide in order to save lives.

"I think it's a great addition to the prevention programs," said Tammy Monsebroten, a social worker and suicide prevention coordinator at the Fargo VA center. "I think it's a great idea. I'm really excited about it."