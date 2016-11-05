With NFL-bound linebacker Nick DeLuca already sidelined for the season, starting running back King Frazier out with injured ribs and other game-changers like running back Bruce Anderson and punt returner Eric Perkins missing from action—and have we mentioned special teams ace Chris Board and fullback Brock Robbins being out?—the Bison saw star defensive tackle Nate Tanguay crumpled to the Fargodome turf Saturday afternoon and grabbed his right knee late in the first quarter of their 24-3 victory over Youngstown State.

It appeared to be a serious injury, judging by Tanguay's use of crutches on the sideline the rest of game.

They are dropping like proverbial flies on the Bison team these days, which might make the quest for a sixth straight national championship more of a limp than a dash.

Every football team's motto is "next man up," but at what point does the number of top-end players falling outweigh the ability of their backups to plug holes?

"They are already stacking up," Bison coach Chris Klieman said. "But nobody feels sorry for us. The next guy's gotta step up. Nate's an elite player. Nate's one of the best defensive tackles in FCS. That hurt us not having him in there."

The coach is correct when he said other FCS teams have zero sympathy for NDSU. That is football. And that is particularly football when it involves the Bison, a team that's beat up everybody in the division since 2011. Ain't nobody going to care if the Bison are left with nine true freshmen and two concession guys playing both ways for the rest of the season.

But when the football gods continue to remove NDSU's stars from the field, the tipping point must be getting near. One of the Bison's strengths during this remarkable run has been depth; they are often simply deeper than many other teams. But Tanguay was a monster when it came to stopping the run, often requiring a double team, and DeLuca was simply fantastic in every aspect when it came to covering the field from middle linebacker. There have been a couple of games this season when NDSU could've used DeLuca. Will Tanguay's loss be noticeable, too. And will there be a domino effect by having them both absent?

"We don't really look at them as stars, we just see them as teammates," said NDSU linebacker Matt Plank, who has ably filled in for DeLuca. "When one of them goes down, the next guy comes up. Everybody has to be ready to make plays."

It seemed as if a little energy drained from the dome when Tanguay was helped to the sideline, unable to put any pressure on his right knee. The Bison eventually dominated as they continued to rotate in a host of younger players. Grant Morgan, Aaron Steidl and Blake Williams got more time at tackle in Tanguay's place. Redshirt freshman Jack Darnell joined the rotation, too.

"You feel for (Tanguay) because he's a leader on this football team," Plank said. "At the same time we always say 'next man up.' Nate's situation, next man up. My situation, next man up. ... We had some young guys rise to the occasion."

The alarm bells probably aren't going off in Bisonville quite yet because injuries to important players haven't stopped NDSU from winning in the last several years. The Bison have lost a key player or two most years, for lengthy stretches, and always seem to overcome it. Carson Wentz, Grant Olson, Travis Beck, Leevon Perry—they all had serious injuries.

Yet the Bison still ended up hoisting the trophy in Frisco, Texas. If they end up doing that again after this season, it might be the most impressive title yet because of the star power that's gone missing.

That's why the Bison's playoff ranking could be so important. If they win their next two games against Indiana State and South Dakota and finish the regular season 10-1, will the playoff committee reward them with a top-two seed and guaranteed home games through the semifinals as long as they win? Or will NDSU remain in the fourth spot, where it was in the initial public release of the rankings? That might mean a semifinal matchup at Jacksonville State, if both teams were to get that far.

Good luck trying to figure out what the committee is going to do. The chairman appeared on two Fargo radio shows last week and made it sound like throwing darts at a board would be a more precise way of picking spots.

"I saw them. I don't have an opinion," Klieman said of the rankings. "There's so much football in front of us for the Valley teams. We know anybody can beat anybody. I told our guys don't pay attention to rankings and standings. Coaches don't either. We're just trying to go 1-0 this week again."

And probably hoping he doesn't see any more star players helped off the field with injuries.