Driver of off-road vehicle killed in ND rollover
GRAFTON, N.D. -- A 61-year-old Grafton woman was killed when she lost control of her utility vehicle Saturday night, Nov. 5, near Grafton.
The off-highway vehicle, a 2012 Polaris Ranger UTV, was northbound on 159th Avenue Northeast around 7 p.m. when the driver made an abrupt left turn and lost control, the North Dakota Highway Patrol said in a report. The vehicle entered the ditch and rolled.
The driver was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene, the patrol said.