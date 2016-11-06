Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

Check out The Forum's voter guide to compare candidates and prepare your ballot

    There's moose reports in Moorhead, and its best you stay away, police say

    By Forum News Service Today at 9:19 a.m.
    Stock image

    MOORHEAD - There's a moose on the loose in Moorhead and authorities are warning the public to stay away.

    Sgt. Toby Krone with the Moorhead Police Department says they received multiple calls about the moose early Sunday morning.

    Authorities are urging people to stay away from the wild animal and to not approach it. Approaching the moose could cause it to become further stressed and it could do harm to itself or others.

    It was spotted wandering in several locations around the city including near Minnesota State University Moorhead and in south Moorhead just north of the Interstate.

    Sgt. Krone says they don't plan to try to corral it since it doesn't appear to be in any danger, that way, they hope it will find it's own way out of the city.

    Explore related topics:NewsmoorheadMooseminnesota
    Forum News Service
    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, stretching from the oilfields of western North Dakota to the plains of South Dakota and to the shores of eastern Minnesota. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.
    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement
    randomness