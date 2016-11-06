Sgt. Toby Krone with the Moorhead Police Department says they received multiple calls about the moose early Sunday morning.

Authorities are urging people to stay away from the wild animal and to not approach it. Approaching the moose could cause it to become further stressed and it could do harm to itself or others.

It was spotted wandering in several locations around the city including near Minnesota State University Moorhead and in south Moorhead just north of the Interstate.

Sgt. Krone says they don't plan to try to corral it since it doesn't appear to be in any danger, that way, they hope it will find it's own way out of the city.