Texas man killed in Walsh County rollover

The driver, who has not been identified by the patrol, was southbound on state Highway 32 about four mile southwest of Fordville when his Chevy Tahoe entered the east ditch around 7 a.m.

He overcorrected, went back on the road, lost control and re-entered the ditch. The pickup rolled, ejecting the driver and killing him, the patrol said. He was not wearing seatbelts.

The crash remains under investigation.