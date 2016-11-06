Man ejected during rollover crash in Walsh County dies

The 27-year-old from Mission, Texas, was driving a 2002 Chevy Tahoe at 7:06 a.m. south on North Dakota Highway 32, about 4 miles southwest of Fordville, when he went into the east ditch for an unknown reason, according to a North Dakota Highway Patrol report. The driver overcorrected back onto the road but lost control before going back into the ditch, where the vehicle rolled, the report said. The man, whose name was not released pending family notification, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. He died at the scene.