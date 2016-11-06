Search
    3 injured after car crashes into deer on I-94 in Douglas County

    By Forum Staff Report Today at 1:03 p.m.

    FARGO – Three people were injured early on the morning of Sunday, Nov. 6, on Interstate 94 in Douglas County after their car struck a deer, the Minnesota State Patrol said.

    Joshua J. Peterson, 28, his wife Nicole A. Peterson, 27, and Jordan L. Peterson, 25, all from Garfield, Minn., suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the patrol said.

    The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. a mile west of the Brandon exit with Joshua Peterson behind the wheels of the Chevy Cruze. All three wore seat belts and their airbags did deploy.

    The car suffered moderate damage.

