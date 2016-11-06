Joshua J. Peterson, 28, his wife Nicole A. Peterson, 27, and Jordan L. Peterson, 25, all from Garfield, Minn., suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the patrol said.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. a mile west of the Brandon exit with Joshua Peterson behind the wheels of the Chevy Cruze. All three wore seat belts and their airbags did deploy.

The car suffered moderate damage.